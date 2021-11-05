Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.
BMEA stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.34. Biomea Fusion has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $22.22.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Biomea Fusion in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biomea Fusion in the second quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.
About Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
