Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

BMEA stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.34. Biomea Fusion has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $22.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Biomea Fusion news, COO Rainer M. Erdtmann bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $151,060.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,841.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. purchased 34,658 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $379,851.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 72,658 shares of company stock valued at $847,712.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Biomea Fusion in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biomea Fusion in the second quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

