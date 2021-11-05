BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) Declares Dividend of $0.02

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of BioPharma Credit stock opened at GBX 0.97 ($0.01) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.97. BioPharma Credit has a 52-week low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.01 ($0.01). The firm has a market cap of £13.33 million and a PE ratio of 14.21.
BioPharma Credit Company Profile
