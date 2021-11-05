BitBall (BTB) Hits Market Cap of $745,084.04

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. BitBall has a market cap of $745,084.04 and $697,831.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 49.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,084.86 or 1.00220868 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00060959 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00043633 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.15 or 0.00690970 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 611,855,431 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

