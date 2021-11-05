BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 5th. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $5.34 million and $25,490.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00268338 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.17 or 0.00105525 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.24 or 0.00139638 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.