BitTube Trading Up 34.7% Over Last Week (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 5th. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $12,400.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitTube has traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $261.22 or 0.00424417 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 326,229,626 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.