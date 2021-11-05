BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average on Disappointing Earnings

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.03 and traded as high as $4.36. BlackRock Capital Investment shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 346,711 shares changing hands.

The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 59.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKCC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 45.1% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 446,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 138,912 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 57.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the period. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $319.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03.

About BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

