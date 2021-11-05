BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend by 5.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.82.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

