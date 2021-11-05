BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 701,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,665 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Greenlane were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Greenlane in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Greenlane in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Greenlane in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Greenlane in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenlane during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Greenlane alerts:

GNLN stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $8.73.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 27.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Greenlane news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $65,322.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $199,998.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,488 shares of company stock valued at $428,816 over the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on GNLN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.30 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Greenlane Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.