BlackRock Inc. Buys 17,988 Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,988 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TPVG shares. Compass Point lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.42.

TPVG stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $554.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.82. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $18.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 49.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

