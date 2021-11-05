BlackRock Inc. Buys 30,766 Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,063,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $668,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Sensei Biotherapeutics news, insider Robert Hamilton Pierce sold 6,982 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $49,292.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSE opened at $8.56 on Friday. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $261.83 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensei Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

