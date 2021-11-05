BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) by 73.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 370,358 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Weyco Group were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weyco Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Weyco Group by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 61,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 18,865 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Weyco Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Weyco Group by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyco Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $226.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.62. Weyco Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.27.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.56 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 8.17%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

