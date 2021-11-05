BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Select Interior Concepts were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 192.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 75,114 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares in the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

Select Interior Concepts stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $2.00. Select Interior Concepts had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $67.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SIC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist cut shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in interior selections, merchandising, and complex supply chain management with a focus on the residential construction market. It operates through the Residential Design Services (RDS) and Architectural Surfaces Group (ASG) business segments.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.