BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,831,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Lannett were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LCI. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Lannett by 866.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 203,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 182,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lannett by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 174,331 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $763,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lannett by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 216,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000,000 after purchasing an additional 148,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lannett by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,085,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 136,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

LCI opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16. The company has a market cap of $98.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.96. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Lannett had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Lannett Profile

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

