BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,792 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.10% of NL Industries worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NL Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NL Industries by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NL Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NL Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in NL Industries by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NL Industries stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.72. NL Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.35.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. NL Industries had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%.

NL Industries Profile

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which involves in components products and chemical industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Canada, Mexico and Other. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

