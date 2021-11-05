BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,208,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Aqua Metals were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ AQMS opened at $1.86 on Friday. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $129.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

