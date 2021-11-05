BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.57% of Capital Southwest worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,601,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CSWC. Raymond James increased their target price on Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $26.87 on Friday. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 48.21% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.02%.

In other Capital Southwest news, Director William R. Thomas III acquired 4,000 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $110,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,759 shares in the company, valued at $187,359.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,081 shares of company stock valued at $138,715. Company insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.