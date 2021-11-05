BlackRock Inc. Has $2.87 Million Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $88.98 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.32 and a 1-year high of $98.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.96 and its 200-day moving average is $87.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

