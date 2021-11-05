BlackRock Inc. Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 523,082 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Ames National were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ames National by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ames National by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ames National by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ames National by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ames National by 234.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATLO opened at $24.15 on Friday. Ames National Co. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.22.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

Ames National Profile

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.

