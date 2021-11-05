BlackRock Inc. Purchases 27,506 Shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,856 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,506 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.77% of Mesabi Trust worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Mesabi Trust by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,895 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Mad River Investors increased its position in Mesabi Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 188,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mesabi Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Mesabi Trust by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mesabi Trust stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.46. The company has a market cap of $296.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.04. Mesabi Trust has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $39.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

