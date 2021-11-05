BlackRock Inc. Purchases New Position in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 103,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,183,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Graphite Bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ:GRPH opened at $12.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($3.16). As a group, equities analysts expect that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

In other news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 61,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $850,199.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 184,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,114. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio Company Profile

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.