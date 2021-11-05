BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,542,441 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UTI. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $673,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UTI opened at $6.99 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.45 million, a PE ratio of 349.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.70 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

UTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

