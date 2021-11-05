BlackRock Inc. Sells 49,792 Shares of NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 535,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,792 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of NL Industries worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NL Industries during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NL Industries during the second quarter worth $36,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of NL Industries by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NL Industries by 19.1% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NL Industries during the first quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NL opened at $6.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.72. NL Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $296.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.35.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 9.97%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which involves in components products and chemical industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Canada, Mexico and Other. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

