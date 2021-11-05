BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (MUE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 25.3% over the last three years.
Shares of MUE opened at $13.84 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.