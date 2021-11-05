BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (MYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by 31.2% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average is $14.76. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $15.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.