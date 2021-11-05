BlackSky Technology (BKSY) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BlackSky Technology stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17. BlackSky Technology has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $17.47.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Holdings Inc is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring services. BlackSky Holdings Inc, formerly known as Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in United States.

