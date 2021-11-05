Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Market Cap Hits $392,556.44

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 5th. In the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market cap of $392,556.44 and approximately $393.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CRYPTO:BCPT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockmason Credit Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

