Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 979,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25,304 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.10% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $26,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 283.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 46,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 34,632 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 214,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 118,580 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,480,000 after purchasing an additional 38,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,110,000 after purchasing an additional 887,995 shares during the last quarter.

BLMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $20.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.02.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 294.93% and a net margin of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

