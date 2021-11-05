Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from $37.50 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BLMN. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.02. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 294.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

