Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.67 EPS

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 62.95%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.650-$0.700 EPS.

NYSEAMERICAN BRG remained flat at $$13.40 during trading hours on Friday. 263,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 171.77 and a current ratio of 171.77. The stock has a market cap of $353.91 million, a PE ratio of -12.76, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.83. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $15.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.28%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 49,494 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

