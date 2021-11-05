BMO Capital Markets Boosts Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target to $200.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

AMED has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America downgraded Amedisys from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Shares of AMED opened at $174.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $137.82 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 5.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,028,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 11.6% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 39.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

