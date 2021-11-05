BMO Capital Markets Cuts LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $115.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.94.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $91.08 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $70.60 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.