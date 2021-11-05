BMO Capital Markets Raises Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $375.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.13.

Get Fortinet alerts:

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $338.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $312.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.89. The company has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 109.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $109.93 and a 1-year high of $345.25.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,901 shares of company stock worth $16,670,281 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.