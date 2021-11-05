BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target Raised to €63.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €62.00 ($72.94) to €63.00 ($74.12) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BNP Paribas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($72.94) to €65.00 ($76.47) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded BNP Paribas to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from €50.00 ($58.82) to €57.00 ($67.06) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BNP Paribas to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on BNP Paribas from €48.00 ($56.47) to €52.00 ($61.18) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.96.

BNP Paribas stock opened at $34.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. BNP Paribas has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $35.31. The stock has a market cap of $86.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas’s payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

