Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 331 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

Shares of BOLIF opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.75. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $40.37.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

