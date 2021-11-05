boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 447 ($5.84).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOO. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital raised boohoo group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

LON BOO opened at GBX 193.20 ($2.52) on Friday. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 177.81 ($2.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 378.90 ($4.95). The stock has a market cap of £2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 244.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 288.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

