Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $2,700.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $2,230.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,597.45.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $158.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,595.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,739. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,701.09 and a 1 year high of $2,540.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $106.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.49, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,400.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,306.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Booking will post 41.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,262,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Booking by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $2,268,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its stake in Booking by 4.8% in the third quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 2,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

