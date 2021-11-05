Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires 1,436 Shares of Venus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:VENAU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Venus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:VENAU) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Venus Acquisition were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VENAU. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Venus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,348,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Venus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Venus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Venus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Venus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,000.

Get Venus Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:VENAU opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76. Venus Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $11.78.

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VENAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Venus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:VENAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.