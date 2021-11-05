Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WEX in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in WEX in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in WEX in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on WEX. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.57.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $152.02 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.04 and a 12-month high of $234.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

