Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases 131,442 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 349.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,442 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.08% of Conduent worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 257,386 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Conduent by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Conduent by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 186,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 22,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Conduent by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,636,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,203,000 after buying an additional 470,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 1.89. Conduent Incorporated has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

