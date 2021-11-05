Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 1,921 Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMRX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after purchasing an additional 330,815 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 615,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 91,306 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 1,609.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 159,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 149,879 shares during the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chimerix news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $28,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of CMRX stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. Chimerix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 3,035.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

