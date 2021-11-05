Boston Pizza Royalties (BPF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.22 million for the quarter.

Get Boston Pizza Royalties alerts:

Boston Pizza Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$19.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. This is an increase from Boston Pizza Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th.

About Boston Pizza Royalties

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.