Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.250-$7.450 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Boston Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.500-$6.520 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.97. The company had a trading volume of 54,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,129. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.29. Boston Properties has a one year low of $72.53 and a one year high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.80.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

