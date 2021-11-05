Bramshill Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jonestrading started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Shares of AY stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.70. 7,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,263. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.33. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $31.15 and a 1 year high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $375.99 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

