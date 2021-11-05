Bramshill Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,629 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,431 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 57,600 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.47. The stock had a trading volume of 254,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,135. The company has a market capitalization of $136.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.68. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.78 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

