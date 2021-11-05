Bramshill Investments LLC Invests $7.86 Million in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 468,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,000. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund accounts for about 0.6% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,735,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 9.8% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,802,000 after purchasing an additional 89,627 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 282,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 23,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 908.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 167,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 151,200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE MHD traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $16.66. The stock had a trading volume of 115,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,224. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

