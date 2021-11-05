Bramshill Investments LLC Sells 2,243,831 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Bramshill Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 91.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 211,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,243,831 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.03.

Annaly Capital Management stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.65. 227,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,238,274. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

