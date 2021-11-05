Bramshill Investments LLC Takes $1.40 Million Position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,524,000 after buying an additional 17,781 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 269,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 14,234 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 203,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 38,947 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 186,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 31,642 shares during the period.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.83. 41,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,752. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $18.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.23.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

