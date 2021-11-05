Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €82.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2021

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €82.00 ($96.47) target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €88.70 ($104.35).

FRA BNR traded down €2.16 ($2.54) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €82.64 ($97.22). 894,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €83.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of €80.80.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.