Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €82.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €82.00 ($96.47) target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €88.70 ($104.35).

FRA BNR traded down €2.16 ($2.54) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €82.64 ($97.22). 894,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €83.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of €80.80.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

