Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €88.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Brenntag in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €88.53 ($104.16).

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €82.64 ($97.22) on Thursday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €83.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €80.80.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

