Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €88.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Nov 5th, 2021

Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Brenntag in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €88.53 ($104.16).

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €82.64 ($97.22) on Thursday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €83.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €80.80.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

