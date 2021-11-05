Bridge Oracle (BRG) Market Cap Hits $2.89 Million

Bridge Oracle (CURRENCY:BRG) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 5th. One Bridge Oracle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Oracle has a market cap of $2.89 million and $2,140.00 worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bridge Oracle has traded down 38.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00084008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00085151 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00103025 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,458.96 or 0.07288768 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,982.83 or 0.99684684 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00022790 BTC.

Bridge Oracle Profile

Bridge Oracle was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bridge Oracle is bridge.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Oracle

